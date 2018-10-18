$100,000 in Support Up for Grabs in 14th Annual Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam

Naturally Boulder's annual Pitch Slam kicks off this Thursday with 20 entrepreneurial companies pitching to win over $100,000 in prizes. Industry awards to be announced at event with keynote from Blair Kellison, CEO of Traditional Medicinals.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturally Boulder, a community organization nurturing the natural products industry in the Front Range, will host its Pitch Slam and Autumn Awards event October 18-19 at the Boulder JCC. The event pits 20 entrepreneurs against each other for a shot at $100,000 in cash and services to the top three pitches with first place awarded a booth at Natural Products Expo West.

"Last year's pitch slam was a huge success, with more than 600 attendees both days," said Carlotta Mast, President of Naturally Boulder's Board of Directors and SVP of Content and Insights for Informa's Global Health & Nutrition Network, which includes New Hope Network. "This year we've expanded the event to include an Innovation Showcase with 70 companies participating."

The Pitch Slam preliminaries and Innovation Showcase will be held on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Seventy local companies will exhibit their most recent innovations.

On Friday from 4:30-8:00 pm, after mingling, drinks and delicious eats, Blair Kellison, CEO of Traditional Medicinals, will deliver a keynote address.

Following the keynote speech, the three Pitch Slam finalists will compete for the top prize. The event will conclude with the Autumn Awards celebration, announcing the winner of the year's Breakout Brand award along with the Industry Leader/Community Champ award.

For more information visit https://www.naturallyboulder.org/event/psaa-2018/

About Naturally Boulder

Naturally Boulder is an economic development organization dedicated to nurturing and promoting organic and natural products businesses in Boulder, throughout Colorado's Front Range and beyond. Naturally Boulder was created in 2005 and today has over 1,200 members who are part of a thriving organic and natural products community. Visit us online at www.naturallyboulder.org.

