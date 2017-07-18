Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Harwood Feffer LLP (www.hfesq.com) is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. ("Blue Apron" or the "Company") (NYSE: APRN), including whether the board has breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On June 29, 2017, Blue Apron conducted a public offering during which it sold 30 million shares at $10 per share. In the less than three weeks since the public offering, Blue Apron's stock has lost nearly 40% in value.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company board of directors has breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged the Company, and/or committed abuses of control.

