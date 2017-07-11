Hard Cider Sorbet Float

Team LMP is out in the Hamptons – summer has officially started! We are spending this week doing a ton of fun photo shoots, sipping cocktails by the pool and soaking up the sun. Oh, and working!

This summer, I knew that I wanted to try a new twist on the boozy ice cream floats that I have been seeing everywhere on Pinterest. I used to live in Boston, back when I was in college, and during my legal drinking age years I became a huge fan of Downeast Cider. They are a Boston-based cider house, and they make absolutely delicious unfiltered hard cider. It’s not too sweet, which is exactly how I like my cider.