  1. Home
  1. Home

Hard Cider Sorbet Float

By
Hard Cider Sorbet Float
From littlemisspartyplanner.com, by Abby

Team LMP is out in the Hamptons – summer has officially started! We are spending this week doing a ton of fun photo shoots, sipping cocktails by the pool and soaking up the sun.  Oh, and working!

This summer, I knew that I wanted to try a new twist on the boozy ice cream floats that I have been seeing everywhere on Pinterest.  I used to live in Boston, back when I was in college, and during my legal drinking age years I became a huge fan of Downeast Cider.  They are a Boston-based cider house, and they make absolutely delicious unfiltered hard cider.  It’s not too sweet, which is exactly how I like my cider.

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner