Hain Celestial Receives Anticipated Notice of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Due to Delayed Annual Meeting

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe and India providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, announced today that, as expected, the Company received a notification letter dated July 7, 2017 from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, since the Company has not yet held an annual meeting of stockholders within twelve months of the end of the Company's fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5620(a) and 5810(c)(2)(G). The Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016 on June 22, 2017 and plans to announce its annual meeting date shortly.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until August 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the Company's plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from June 30, 2017, or December 27, 2017, to regain compliance.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events, and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "believe", "might", "seek", "may", "remain", "potential", "can", "should", "could", "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions. These forward-looking statements include the Company's beliefs or expectations relating to the Company's expectations relating to the holding of its annual meeting of stockholders and its ability to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include a delay in the holding of the Company's annual meeting of stockholders and the possibility that the Company will not be able to regain Nasdaq listing compliance. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to the future results, levels of activity and achievements of the Company, and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe and India. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Yorkshire Provender™, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Danival®, Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hain-celestial-receives-anticipated-notice-of-nasdaq-non-compliance-due-to-delayed-annual-meeting-300488145.html

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.