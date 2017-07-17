Groups Unite To Assist Military Families In Nation’s Capitol

Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes joins with Feed the Children, Washington DC VA Medical Center to distribute food, household products July 22

Washington, DC (RestaurantNews.com) The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (Coalition), a leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to rebuilding the lives of severely wounded veterans of the global War on Terror, today announced that it will be distributing non-perishable foods and household products to veterans and military families living in the Washington, D.C. area.

The food truck event, scheduled for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, will be held in the parking lot of the Washington DC Veteran Affairs Medical Center, located at 50 Irving St. NW in Washington, D.C. The Coalition is teaming with Feed the Children, Amazon Fresh and the Washington, D.C. Veterans Affairs to celebrate and thank local veterans and military families for their service and sacrifice.

A total of 400 vouchers will be distributed by the VA to active-duty service members, veterans, dependents and reservists in advance of the event. Each of the vouchers will entitle the recipient to enough food to feed a family of four for one week, at a value of roughly $250 per person.

“The Coalition is always looking for ways to honor and support the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect our freedoms,” said Gail Laude, community relations manager for the Leesburg, Va.-based Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes. “We know that the D.C. area can be an expensive place to live and work, so we look forward to stocking the pantries of hundreds of active and retired service members living nearby next Saturday.”

About the Coalition

Since its establishment in 2004, the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes has provided an immediate, invaluable lifeline to thousands of America’s combat-wounded veterans. The Leesburg, Va.-based organization is distinguished from other veteran-focused groups by its direct financial assistance to America’s wounded heroes. Its Emergency Financial Aid program has stopped foreclosure proceedings on veterans’ homes and kept their vehicles from being repossessed. Its innovative Heroes Thanking Heroes program provides transitional, part-time, flexible employment to nearly 50 combat-wounded veterans or their primary caregivers, enabling them to make phone calls from their homes, usually to personally thank donors for their contributions to the Coalition.

For more information on the Coalition, and to learn how you can support its mission, visit www.saluteheroes.org. Combat-wounded/disabled OIF/OEF/OND veterans are invited to join the Coalition and expand their camaraderie network by enrolling in the Veteran Circle program at http://saluteheroes-vetcircle.org.

