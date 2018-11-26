No state loves its cheese more than Wisconsin, America’s dairyland – and the home of the Green Bay Packers, the only NFL team whose fans proudly wear fake cheese wedges on their heads. So the Badger State is the perfect place to serve up a Burger King Whopper topped with eight – count ‘em, eight – slices of cheese.

“Restaurants in Wisconsin decided to pay homage to (cheesehead-wearing) fans with a special edition Whopper called the Green Bay Whopper Sandwich,” Burger King told the Daily Meal in an email.

Aside from the crazy amount of cheese, the sandwich has the regular Whopper ingredients: It’s a quarter-pound flame-grilled burger patty topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and onions. But those eight slices of cheese put it into a level of cheese-lovers’ fantasy that’s rarely seen at a fast-food chain.

The Green Bay Whopper is only available at six Green Bay-area restaurants, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2. (The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel collected the addresses of the six locations, which are all near the famed Frozen Tundra of the Pack’s home stadium, Lambeau Field.) The burger is priced at $4.49, same as an original Whopper at these locations.

Sadly for Packers’ fans, the burger now has double the slices of cheese that the team has wins – they’re sitting in third place out of the four teams in the NFC North and just lost on Sunday night to their border-state rival, the Minnesota Vikings. The Green Bay Whopper won’t even be around till the end of football season, so whether or not you’re able to try one, here’s a look at the discontinued fast-food items we miss the most.