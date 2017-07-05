Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Name Arby’s One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (ARG) has been named to FORTUNE’s 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list. Arby’s is one of three restaurant brands recognized and is the only quick-service restaurant selected. This is the first time Arby’s has been named to the list.

“We’re committed to providing our team members with the best experience possible, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made,” said Paul Brown, Chief Executive Officer of ARG. “There are more opportunities to develop and grow within our organization today than ever before in our 53-year history.”

Arby’s has undergone one of the most dramatic restaurant turnarounds in decades, thanks in large part to the transformation of its company culture. Arby’s has created a clarity of purpose across its entire organization, fostered innovation, and empowered team members at every level.

“Regardless of whether our team members stay with us long-term, or if they decide on a different path, we want to provide them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed,” said Melissa Strait, Chief People Officer of ARG. “If you start here, you can go anywhere.”

Central to Arby’s efforts to invest in its team members is Brand Champ. Launched in 2014, nearly 170,000 participants have gone through the half-day, off-site learning experience. Brand Champ is designed to help ARG and franchise team members understand how to deliver on Arby’s brand purpose and to learn about the importance of goal setting – at work and in their personal lives. More than half of ARG team members are under the age of 25, underscoring the importance of career and personal development.

Rankings on FORTUNE’s 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials are based on feedback from nearly 400,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To view the complete rankings, visit Fortune.com/best-workplaces-millennials

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

About Arby’s®

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the first nationally franchised sandwich restaurant brand, with more than 3,300 restaurants worldwide. The Arby’s brand purpose is “Inspiring Smiles Through Delicious Experiences®.” Arby’s restaurants feature Fast Crafted® service, a unique blend of quick-serve speed and value combined with the quality and made-for-you care of fast casual. Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. is the parent company of the franchisor of the Arby’s brand and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. Visit Arbys.com for more information.

With the current growth and momentum of the brand, Arby’s is actively seeking new franchisees. To learn more about available markets and requirements, visit ArbysFranchising.com.

