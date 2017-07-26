Great News for Fresh, Authentic Pizza Lovers: Marco's Pizza Opens in Chapel Hill

America's Favorite Pizza Company Looks to Introduce 20 Locations to Raleigh-Durham Market by 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, the nation's fastest growing pizza company, is targeting the greater Raleigh-Durham area for expansion. The newest location is set to open in Chapel Hill as the brand continues to develop throughout the market. To celebrate the grand opening and also educate community members about ownership opportunities, an event will be held, free and open to the public, on Sunday, August 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 141 Chatham Downs Ste. 201.

The Chapel Hill location opens under the ownership of local residents and Marco's Pizza Area Representatives, Tim and Cindy Larson. The grand opening celebration event will include free pizza, live music, carnival games, face painting and a raffle for free pizza for a year. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to meet with the Larsons, who are multi-unit owners heading up the Raleigh-Durham development efforts, to learn more about ownership opportunities and the immense potential for the brand in the area.

"Pizza lovers in Chapel Hill and the surrounding areas will quickly find out that we're substantially different than your typical pizza chain," said Tim Larson. "We were attracted to the Marco's brand because it was founded on Italian freshness and quality standards, making it stand out from all other well-known brands. Ingredients are genuinely fresh and truly craveable. We're proud to open a Marco's Pizza and offer such a quality product to the people of Chapel Hill."

As the only national franchise chain founded by a native Italian, Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry as the expert in authentic Italian pizza, known for its fresh dough made daily on site, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh never-frozen and a secret pizza sauce recipe. Focusing on franchisee support, product quality and high regard for vendors and employees, Marco's Pizza more than doubled in size in less than five years. With plans to open more than 100 new stores in 2017 (averaging one every three days), the company is on track to exceed 900 locations by year's end.

Marco's Pizza has recently been recognized as a 2017 recipient of NRN's Golden Chain Award. Celebrating the best in the restaurant business, the Golden Chain Awards recognize restaurant executives for outstanding leadership, strong company performance, career achievements, and contributions to the industry and communities served – further validating the company's mission to be the premier pizza of choice, employer of choice and community partner of choice as it expands its footprint in markets nationwide.

For more information on Marco's Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.marcos.com; marcosfranchising.com or call 1-800-836-2074.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza company in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian born, Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives by making Italian Pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate more than 800 stores in over 30 states and four countries. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked by consumers as America's Favorite Pizza Chain through Market Force Information surveys. Other recent accolades include landing No.38 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, No. 2 on Forbes' Top 10 Franchises to Invest In in the medium investment range, No. 3 on the Military Times Best For Vets list and No. 4 on the Franchise Times Fast and Serious list. To inquire about franchise opportunities with Marco's Pizza visit marcosfranchising.com.

SOURCE Marco’s Pizza