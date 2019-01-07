Ever wonder who gets to enjoy all those tasty leftover baked goods from the “Great British Baking Show”? Here’s a hint: No one complains if they pig out.

“The Great British Baking Show,” better known as “The Great British Bake-Off” across the pond, is an addictive British competitive reality show. Amateur bakers must compete against each other to create delicious and impressive baked goods, with one contestant eliminated each week as the show marches towards crowning a winner.

But obviously the judges, first Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry, and now Hollywood and Prue Leith, can’t devour every iced biscuit or Victoria sponge the competitors create. Show host Noel Fielding appeared on U.K. game show, “The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year” recently, and revealed who gets the tasty treats.

First, contestant Kim-Joy Hewlett noted that the show’s crew often eats the leftovers, and then Fielding added, “Prue, occasionally, if there’s any cakes leftover, she takes them home for her pigs.”

He wasn’t kidding, Fielding emphasized. Maybe not, but he might not have the facts exactly right, either. In 2017, Leith told British newspaper The Telegraph that she used to feed the leftovers to pigs, but they were her neighbor’s pigs, not her own. She worked hard to take out the little cocktail sticks that held some of the complex cakes together so the sticks wouldn’t harm the pigs. But then she had to stop the gravy train.

“Anyway the vet has banned that practice, and said the pigs were getting too fat,” Leith told the paper. “They were already huge pigs. So now there's no more cake.”

But that doesn’t mean pigs aren’t still getting fed – it’s just different pigs.

“One of the cameramen has pigs and his vet hasn't said no,” Leith added.

Has this gloriously delicious show inspired you to start up your oven and bake, even if you don’t have any porkers to snarf down leftovers? Here’s how you can make bakery-quality bread at home.