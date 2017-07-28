The Great Adirondack BBQ Festival and Old Forge Home Show Scheduled for This Weekend, July 28-30 in Old Forge, NY

Marvel at the nation's finest BBQ cooks and the best in Adirondack home furnishings and services

OLD FORGE, N.Y., July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ADKNY Events is excited to present the 3rd annual Old Forge Home Show and 2nd Annual Great Adirondack BBQ Festival in Old Forge, New York. The Great Adirondack BBQ begins today, Friday, July 28th with opening festivities running from 4PM-10PM, and continuing tomorrow on Saturday, July 29th, from 10AM-10PM. The Old Forge Home Show runs simultaneously tomorrow on Saturday July 29th from 10AM-5PM and will extend through this Sunday, July 30th from 10AM to 2PM.

Both events will be held at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on 201 North Street in Old Forge, New York in the spectacular Adirondack Mountains, according to Max Cohen, Director of ADKNY Events. Admission to the event is $5, which includes access to:

The Old Forge Home Show

KCBS PROFESSIONAL BBQ competition area (judging for KCBS competition by certified judges only)

Access to the Live music all day Saturday

Craft Beer Garden

Food vending area

Craft Fair vendors

The Great Adirondack BBQ Festival will offer $15,000 in Cash Prizes to the winners of the KCBS competition. This year's Competition is expected to attract 50-75 Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) Teams and approximately 5,000 attendees from across the nation. Homemade BBQ meats will be smoked from original recipes in four categories: Pork, Pork Ribs, Brisket and Chicken. Judges are certified members of the prestigious KCBS. Every KCBS team will have easy access to power, water, indoor bathrooms, garbage services, hot water and a commercial kitchen. Cook sites are 25' x 45' and some are specially designed for wheelchair access and people with special needs. KCBS Judging will be conducted in an enclosed tent and separated from the competing teams and other distractions associated with the festival. http://adirondackbbqfestival.com

Designed to attract consumers and professionals interested in the latest home products, The Old Forge Home Show will be attended by a variety of professionals and home owners, including: Lighting, home builders and developers, remodelers and contractors, building material suppliers, plumbing HVAC and electrical contractors, lending institutions, landscape architects, camping leisure and sporting enthusiasts, pet owners and those who appreciate wildlife. Major sponsors include Meyda Lighting, New York Sash, Home Builders & Remodelers of Mohawk Valley, Riverside Pools & Spas, and 2nd Ave Lighting. http://oldforgehomeshow.com

