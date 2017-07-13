Gravlax of Salmon with Crab -The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel

Pickle Juice
Add the sugar and champagne vinegar to a heavy saucepan
Bring to the boil and simmer.
Add mustard seeds and leave to cool
Cucumber
Dice cucumber to ½ centimetre. Pour cold pickle juice over and leave for 2 hours.
Beetroot
Finely slice beetroot on mandolin. We use golden and red Beets
Place on a layer of Clingfilm. Pour pickle over and place another layer of Clingfilm over the beets. Press lightly.
Finely slice radish on mandolin.
Crab
Pick crab and mix with crème fraiche, lemon and parsley. Season to taste
Salmon
Make a sugar salt mix with a 2:1 ratio. (100grams sugar: 50grams salt)
Mix zest of 3 lemons, 3 limes, 3 oranges and chopped dill through the sugar mix
Rub into the salmon well and leave for 18 hours.
Next day wash the sugar mix off the salmon. Chop fresh dill and place on salmon.
Slice finely
Lemon Puree
7 lemons juiced
Use 5 of the lemons, blanch and refresh 7 times
Blits skin, juice and 480g sugar and pass.
Chop a small of dill through Greek yoghurt.
Serve.
