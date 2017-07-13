Gravlax of Salmon with Crab -The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel

Pickle Juice

Add the sugar and champagne vinegar to a heavy saucepan

Bring to the boil and simmer.

Add mustard seeds and leave to cool

Cucumber

Dice cucumber to ½ centimetre. Pour cold pickle juice over and leave for 2 hours.

Beetroot

Finely slice beetroot on mandolin. We use golden and red Beets

Place on a layer of Clingfilm. Pour pickle over and place another layer of Clingfilm over the beets. Press lightly.

Finely slice radish on mandolin.

Crab

Pick crab and mix with crème fraiche, lemon and parsley. Season to taste

Salmon

Make a sugar salt mix with a 2:1 ratio. (100grams sugar: 50grams salt)

Mix zest of 3 lemons, 3 limes, 3 oranges and chopped dill through the sugar mix

Rub into the salmon well and leave for 18 hours.

Next day wash the sugar mix off the salmon. Chop fresh dill and place on salmon.

Slice finely

Lemon Puree

7 lemons juiced

Use 5 of the lemons, blanch and refresh 7 times

Blits skin, juice and 480g sugar and pass.

Chop a small of dill through Greek yoghurt.

Serve.