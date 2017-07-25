Goldsboro Tropical Smoothie Café® to Host Grand Opening on July 31

New Owners to Celebrate with Giveaways and Product Tastings

GOLDSBORO, N.C., July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldsboro residents looking for a taste of the tropics will be in for a treat on Mon., July 31 as the newest Tropical Smoothie Café, located at 501 N. Berkeley Blvd., Suite H in Goldsboro, will hold a Grand Opening Celebration starting at 7:00 a.m.

The newest café will celebrate its Grand Opening Celebration with giveaways, product tastings and special menu deals such as 99-cent smoothies all day, with the purchase of any café menu item*. The first 25 guests in line by 7:00 a.m. will receive free smoothies for a year!**

The 1,700 square foot café features the new Tropical Smoothie Café décor package, featuring an island-inspired atmosphere. The Tropical Smoothie Café is owned by franchisees Devang and Vandita Desai.

The franchisee duo have been a part of TSC's 'Better For You' brand for just over 11 years and currently operate two cafés in North Carolina. "Joining the Tropical Smoothie Café system has proven to be a wise endeavor for us. It is a unique brand, with a bold, fresh, flavorful menu which is what initially attracted us to the business," Devang said.

Known for providing made-to-order real-fruit smoothies, as well as toasted sandwiches, flatbreads, wraps, salads and more, the Goldsboro café is part of one of the fastest growing concepts in the country.

For more information on the Goldsboro Tropical Smoothie Café, please call 919-947-5175 or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tropicalsmoothiecafe.

*99-cent smoothie offer limited to one per person.

**The first 25 customers with a completed transaction will receive a coupon good for one free smoothie per week for 52 weeks.

About Tropical Smoothie Café

Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 600 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. All chicken is "antibiotic-free" in the sense that no antibiotic residues are present in the meat due to withdrawal periods and other precautions required by the government and observed by the chicken companies. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked on Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500, 2015 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' 2015 Top 200.Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States in markets such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio, among others. For more information, visit www.TropicalSmoothieFranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Chacoff

305.631.2283

Jessica@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldsboro-tropical-smoothie-cafe-to-host-grand-opening-on-july-31-300493933.html

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe