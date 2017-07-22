  1. Home
Gluten Free Turkey Sausage Gravy

By
Contributor
Gluten Free Turkey Sausage Gravy
From www.foodfanatic.com, by Kristy Still

Gluten Free Turkey Sausage Gravy Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground Turkey
  • 1 teaspoon Fennel Seed
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Ground Sage
  • 1/4 cup Butter
  • 2/3 cup All-Purpose Gluten Free Flour
  • 2 cups Milk
  • Salt, to taste
  • Black Pepper, to taste
  • Gluten Free Biscuits, to serve

Directions

  1. Brown the turkey in a medium skillet on medium-high heat; add in the fennel seeds, garlic powder, onion powder, and sage. Cook until no pink remains, about 5 minutes.
  2. In a medium sized saucepan, melt the butter on medium heat.
  3. Whisk in the flour, and then whisk in the milk.
  4. Whisk well for about 5 minutes just to a slight boil, adding in the salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Once done, remove from heat and mix in the cooked sausage.
  6. Serve topped over warm biscuits.

