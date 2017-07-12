NEW YORK, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Vinegar

Vinegar is a preservative and condiment produced from the acetic bacterial activity. It comes in different flavors, such as apple, coconut malt, cane, lemon, fig, raspberry, garlic, and herbal. Vinegar is categorized into five types such as balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, rice vinegar, white distilled vinegar, and cider vinegar. It is widely used in marinades and dressings. During ancient civilizations, vinegar was used as a condiment, preservative, antibiotic, medicine, and as a detergent.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global vinegar market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vinegar market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales, volume, and value of the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Vinegar Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Acetifici Italiani Modena

• Australian Vinegar

• Bizen Chemical

• Fleischmann's Vinegar

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Mizkan

• Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

Other prominent vendors

• Acetum

• Aspall

• Australia & New Zealand Distillery

• Burg Groep

• Carbonell

• Carl Kühne

• Castelo Alimentos

• Charbonneaux Brabant

• Eden Foods

• Galletti

• Jiangsu Hengshun Vinegar

• Manor Vinegar

• Marukan Vinegar

• MONARI FEDERZONI S.P.A

• Old Dutch Mustard

• Papadimitriou C.C. S.A.

• PONTI S.P.A

• Porta Hnos

• Pristine

• Reinhart Foodservice

• Vinagrerías Riojanas

• Pomdial

Market driver

• Health benefits associated with vinegar

Market challenge

• Side effects of vinegar

Market trend

• Innovation in flavors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

