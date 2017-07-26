Global Tortilla Chips Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9% to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Supermarkets & Hypermarkets in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tortilla Chips Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Tortilla Chips Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $48.51 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid urbanization & changing life style habits, growing demand for healthier products, and increasing supermarkets & hypermarkets in emerging markets.

Based on product the market is categorized into wheat flour, masa flour, industrial corn flour, and other ingredients-based products.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Current Trends:

Rapid urbanization & changing life style habits

Growing demand for healthier products

Increasing supermarkets & hypermarkets in emerging markets

Companies Mentioned

Amplify Snack Brands

Arca Continental

Fireworks Foods

Greendot Health Foods

Grupo Bimbo

Hain Celestial

Intersnack Group

Kellogg

Mexican Corn Products

PepsiCo

Truco Enterprises

GRUMA

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Tortilla Chips Market, By Product

5 Tortilla Chips Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities

7 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xgchnj/global_tortilla

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tortilla-chips-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-129-to-reach-485-billion-by-2025---increasing-supermarkets--hypermarkets-in-emerging-markets-300494433.html

SOURCE Research and Markets