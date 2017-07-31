NEW YORK, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Paleo Food

The paleo diet should be known as the "human diet" because it is the diet that humans have thrived off for the last 200,000 years. The paleo diet encourages you to get back to your roots and gives you an easy alternative to choose nutrient dense foods. Paleo food products generally include granola bars, meat snacks, fish snacks, unprocessed fruits and vegetables, and unprocessed nuts and seeds. Paleo diet does not include food products like grains, legumes, dairy products, white sugar, processed oils such as canola, and other processed food items.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global paleo food market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global paleo food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of paleo food in various geographical markets.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Paleo Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Blue Mountain Organics (BMO)

• CAVEMAN FOODS (CF)

• Pacific Foods of Oregon (PFO)

• Paleo Baking Company (PBC)

• PALEO PURE (PP)

Other prominent vendors

• Back Roads Food (BRF)

• Black Bear

• Paleo Food Prodotti Per La Dieta Paleo

• EPIC

• Paleo Leap

• Primal Pacs

• Steve's PaleoGoods (SPG)

• The Paleo Foods Company (TPFC)

Market driver

• Increasing availability through online retailing

Market challenge

• Stringent government regulations

Market trend

• Positive impact through organized retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

