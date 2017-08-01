NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Marzipan

Marzipan is a type of confectionery product which is primarily made by using sugar, honey, and ground almonds. The confection traces its origins to a German city, Lübeck. In 2016, EMEA was the region where marzipan products were widely popular. However, marzipan products have been growing steadily in demand in the Americas and APAC regions as well, especially during the time of festivals like: Christmas and Easter. Marzipan in its raw form is widely used as a paste. Besides, it finds application in confectionery and bakery products industry as well.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global marzipan market to grow at a CAGR of 2.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marzipan market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Marzipan Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Moll Marzipan

• Niederegger

• Odense Marcipan

• ZENTIS

Other prominent vendors

• Atlanta Poland

• ERASMI & CARSTENS

• Georg Lemke

• JF Renshaw

• Lübecker Marzipan Fabrik v. Minden & Bruhns

• Marzipan Specialties

• Productos Kelmy

• TEHMAG FOODS

Market driver

• Growing diversity in the range of products

Market challenge

• High volatility in prices of almonds, pistachios, and walnuts

Market trend

• Growing trend of online retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

