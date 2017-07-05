Global Market Study on Chilled Soup: Europe to Remain Most Attractive Regional Market During 2017-2025

NEW YORK, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research's latest report titled 'Chilled Soup Market: Global Industry Analysis & Forecast 2017-2025' extensively studies the global chilled soup market over an eight year forecast period 2017 – 2025. The global chilled soup market report has relied on important metrics such as absolute and incremental dollar opportunity, Y-o-Y growth and CAGR to produce a comprehensive report that should benefit all important stakeholders in the global chilled soup market.

The report begins with an executive summary that provides a general overview of the global chilled soup market. The most important drivers, restraints, and trends and some relevant statistics such as the market value in U.S. dollars and volume in terms of millions of units have been mentioned. The summary also sheds light on the overall market approach that can be adopted in the global chilled soup market. This includes the products and regions to target with a differentiating strategy to truly stand ahead of all competitors. Certain acronyms have been used and assumptions made while preparing the global chilled soup market report. These have been adequately explained in their own separate section to avoid any sort of confusion. Readers are advised to browse this section before reading the global chilled soup market report.

Unique Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research has devised a

Research Methodology that stands head and shoulders above its nearest rivals and can be considered an industry leading approach to research. The analysts begin with exhaustive primary and secondary research to understand the global chilled soup market. A market player list that comprises every node of the value chain is developed and a questionnaire is prepared that assists in the extraction of all necessary data concerning the global chilled soup market. After the information has been collected, it is thoroughly validated using the triangulation method wherein primary and secondary data are merged with Persistence Market Research analysis. The final data is then examined using proprietary, advanced tools to gain all possible qualitative and quantitative insights into the global chilled soup market.

Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

By Packaging

Pet Bottles

Carton Packaging

Cups/Tubs

Pouches

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Premium Grocery Stores

Online Retail

Direct Selling

An important section of the report focuses on the market dynamics of the global chilled soup market. The drivers, restraints and opportunities that are predicted to shape the global chilled soup market till the end of the forecast period have been mentioned here. The value chain that gives an accurate representation of the relationship between raw materials, manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants and consumers follows this section. The profit margin that each node of the value chain can expect in this industry is briefly mentioned here. This is complemented by the global chilled soup market competition and threat section that provides extremely critical information for new entrants seeking to enter the global chilled soup market. While entry barriers to the global chilled soup market may be low, a high capital investment is required, which needs a sound strategy to succeed. However, the potential windfall can be truly enormous.

The market analysis and forecast section of the report highlights a few of the global trends in the chilled soup market. A pricing analysis for the pouch, cup, tetra pack, and pet bottle has been given in terms of U.S. dollars for 100 grams. Some of the famous branded products and their current price range in both Europe and North America for different forms and sizes allow readers to make a comparative analysis. The report then moves on to classifying the global chilled soup market on the basis of packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

The global chilled soup market has been segmented into five major geographic regions for the purpose of this study – North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, and APAC. Each region has been given its dedicated section wherein are mentioned vital statistics of the most important countries. The CAGR allows readers to get an idea of where the regional chilled soup markets currently stand and where they are anticipated to be at the end of the forecast period.

