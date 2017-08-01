NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Diabetic Food

Diabetic food products are dietary products that have reduced carbohydrates, zero sugar, or sugar-free contents. Diabetic foods help in avoiding the rise of the blood glucose among the diabetic consumer. Consumers are increasingly inclining toward sugar-free and low-calorie food products, which can be termed as diabetic food products. There are a few precautionary measures that the consumers can undertake to avoid the aggravation of diabetes.

Diabetes is termed as a global malady that needs to be tackled with utmost attention.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global diabetic food market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diabetic food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of diabetic foods like diabetic dietary beverages, diabetic dairy products, diabetic ice cream and jellies, diabetic confectionaries, diabetic baked products, and other diabetic foods.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Diabetic Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Nestlé

• PepsiCo

• Coca-Cola

• Fifty50 Foods

• Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness

Other prominent vendors

• Amber Lyn Chocolates

• Danone

• Hershey

• LC-Foods

• Kellogg

• Herboveda

• Mars

• Mondel?z International

Market driver

• Increasing number of product offerings

Market challenge

• High pricing of diabetic food products

Market trend

• Growing investment in R&D

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

