Chocolate syrup is a chocolate-flavored condiment often used as a topping or dessert sauce for ice creams, mixed with milk to make chocolate milk, and blended with milk and ice cream to make chocolate milkshake. Chocolate syrups are sold in a variety of consistencies like a thin liquid or a thick sauce. Chocolate syrup is made using cocoa powder, corn syrup, sugar base, natural or artificial flavorings, and water. It is used as a flavor enhancer in tea and coffee.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global chocolate syrup market to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chocolate syrup market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and value of the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Chocolate Syrup Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Nestlé

• R. Torre & Co. (Torani)

• Hershey

• The J.M. Smucker Company

Other prominent vendors

• AH!LASKA

• American Garden

• Amoretti

• Bosco Products

• DaVinci Gourmet

• H. Fox & Co.

• Monin

• Sonoma Syrup

• Tropicana Slim

• Walden Farms

• Wilderness Family Naturals

Market driver

• Growing number of cafés

Market challenge

• Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity

Market trend

• Rise in demand for Fairtrade-certified organic cocoa

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

