NEW YORK, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Avocado Oil
Avocado is a mild-flavored fruit that is native to Central America. It is a large fruit with a single seed. It has green skin and is usually egg-shaped, pear-shaped, or spherical. It is grown across the globe in tropical and Mediterranean climates. It is also called as alligator pear and as butter pear because it has oily (fatty) flesh. Avocados are available throughout the year. Mexico is the largest producer of avocado. It is highly rich in nutrients.
Read the full report: http://www.reportlinker.com/p05028437/Global-Avocado-Oil-Market.html
Technavio's analysts forecast the global avocado oil market to grow at a CAGR of 13.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global avocado oil market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Avocado Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bella Vado
• CHOSEN FOODS
• NOBEL FOODS
• Sesajal
Other prominent vendors
• ACADO
• AMD Oil Sales
• Avoolio
• BIO PLANÈTE
• Kevala
• LA TOURANGELLE
• Olivado
• Storino's Quality Products
Market driver
• High smoke point
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Stiff competition from other oils
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Natural oil blends and flavored avocado oil
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Read the full report: http://www.reportlinker.com/p05028437/Global-Avocado-Oil-Market.html
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-avocado-oil-market-2017-2021-300496895.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Reach new heights and see the world from a unique perspective
Travel to the most magical place on Earth without eating the most terrible diet on Earth
Sean Dominguez is the artist behind The Lost Abbey's iconic beer labels
Walk the land, explore on foot. This is the best way to discover a new country or explore the U.S.