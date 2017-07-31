NEW YORK, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Avocado Oil

Avocado is a mild-flavored fruit that is native to Central America. It is a large fruit with a single seed. It has green skin and is usually egg-shaped, pear-shaped, or spherical. It is grown across the globe in tropical and Mediterranean climates. It is also called as alligator pear and as butter pear because it has oily (fatty) flesh. Avocados are available throughout the year. Mexico is the largest producer of avocado. It is highly rich in nutrients.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global avocado oil market to grow at a CAGR of 13.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global avocado oil market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Avocado Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bella Vado

• CHOSEN FOODS

• NOBEL FOODS

• Sesajal

Other prominent vendors

• ACADO

• AMD Oil Sales

• Avoolio

• BIO PLANÈTE

• Kevala

• LA TOURANGELLE

• Olivado

• Storino's Quality Products

Market driver

• High smoke point

Market challenge

• Stiff competition from other oils

Market trend

• Natural oil blends and flavored avocado oil

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

