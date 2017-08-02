Givex Uses Rapidly Growing Vexilor Platform to Shift Restaurant Industry’s Thinking about POS

Point-of-Sale (POS) System Seamlessly Pairs with Givex’s Industry Leading Loyalty and Gift Card Solutions

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Givex®, the global cloud-based customer engagement solution provider that integrates point-of-sale (POS) innovation with best-in-class loyalty and gift card options, is mounting an aggressive push for new U.S. market share through its successful Vexilor™ POS system. Vexilor’s advanced, Omnichannel platform continues to grow in global popularity thanks to its simple user interface that offers ease of operation in applications across the restaurant and hospitality sectors.

Givex, a pioneer in the gift card and loyalty space since 1999, observed an unmet need in the market for a POS which would be an end-to-end business management solution. This opportunity led to the creation of Vexilor POS. Its highly scalable platform includes Kitchen Display Systems, Resource Management, Inventory Control, and Tableside Ordering, with free 24/7 support.

With Vexilor, the Givex team envisioned a seamless integration between the POS, loyalty and gift cards that would also give clients the ability to utilize advanced analytics to streamline their operations. The resulting solution now includes more than 250 standard reports available in real-time from Givex’s cloud based portal, providing operators with more insight than ever before.

“Vexilor is far more than just a POS system,” said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. “It is a fully customizable solution designed to streamline all aspects of business operation. Vexilor provides real-time data designed to give operators new insight into their operations, giving them the knowledge they need in order to make better business decisions.”

With its origins in cloud based technology, Givex has further set itself apart in the industry by combining nearly two decades of gift card and loyalty experience with an expanded suite of integrated products.

“Restaurant and retail operators want an end-to-end management solution that focuses on efficiency, a weakness common to many other POS systems,” said Graham Campbell, COO of Givex. “By marrying 18 years of gift card and loyalty experience with advanced analytics, we’ve developed a POS to better serve customers and help increase the bottom line.”

All features within the POS are designed to work in harmony with Givex’s entire suite of products, such as the Tiqer™ Tableside Ordering platform. Tiqer helps to simplify the ordering process directly from table to kitchen, allowing servers to focus on providing a higher quality guest experience, reducing wait times and order errors. Like all Givex products, Tiqer is designed to be a scalable solution that presents operators large and small with customizable options to meet specific needs in each location.

After expanding its territory in the U.S. through an acquisition of a large gift card provider in 2015, Givex has cemented its reputation as the global leader in gift cards and loyalty, with clients in more than 55 countries. Givex has its sights set on utilizing the advantages provided by the Vexilor platform to aggressively pursue new POS market share across the lucrative U.S. market.

“Customers expect technology to help make their experience better,” said Don Gray. “Givex has created a truly unique restaurant and retail management solution that is poised to shift the industry’s thinking about what is possible for decades to come.”

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based restaurant and retail management solution designed to streamline operational efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Founded in 1999, Givex now offers a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, Vexilor™ point-of-sale (POS) system, Tiqer™ Tableside Ordering and Rx Analytics. Givex’s Uptix™ ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com.

