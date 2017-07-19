Ginger Monkey Offering Margaritas and Three Street Tacos for $2.40 each on National Tequila Day- Monday, July 24

Chandler, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Cool drinks and hot deals continue this summer at Ginger Monkey.

The neighborhood tavern in Chandler, Ginger Monkey is offering its House Margarita for $2.40 (normally $7) on Monday, July 24 in honor of National Tequila Day. In addition, Ginger Monkey will selling three street tacos with a choice of chicken or beef for $2.40 and Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine tequila shots for $5.

Earlier this month, Ginger Monkey announced through the end of July, and when the Valley temperature hits 110, guests can stop in that day or evening and get their first drink, a domestic draft, well drink or non-alcoholic drink for only 10 cents.

Ginger Monkey, which launched late last year to much fanfare, is open for lunch and dinner and offers a full bar with 30 craft beers on tap and 30 by the bottle as well as 17 wines by the glass or bottle and many signature “Monkey Play” cocktails.

Ginger Monkey is located on the southwest corner of Arizona and Ocotillo, 135 W Ocotillo Rd., in Chandler. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/gingermonkeyaz or call (480) 802-6659.

