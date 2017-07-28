Ginger Monkey Declares July 31 as Last Call for 10 Cent Drinks in July

Chandler Tavern Also Introduces August Specialty Cocktails: Monsoon Mule and a Dark N’ Stormy

Chandler, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) The crazy Arizona 110-degree weather is out and the monsoon season is now in full force. And Ginger Monkey, the neighborhood tavern in Chandler, is celebrating with 10-cent drinks for one last day on Monday, July 31.

Earlier this month, Ginger Monkey drew national attention and a USA Today mention when it announced that when the Valley temperature hits 110 in July, guests could buy their first drink, a domestic draft, well drink or non-alcoholic drink for only 10 cents.

“Weather forecasts call for below normal temps through the end of July, but we wanted to continue celebrating one of the hottest months in years by offering everyone’s first drink on July 31 for 10 cents,” said Ginger Monkey co-owner Jackson Armstrong.

Moving from crazy from the heat to maniacal about monsoons, Ginger Monkey will offer two storm-themed cocktails during August. The Dark N’ Stormy, made with dark run and Ginger beer, and the Monsoon Mule, consisting of vodka, lime juice and Ginger beer, will both sell for $6.

Ginger Monkey, which opened late last year to much fanfare, is open for lunch and dinner and offers a full bar with 30 craft beers on tap and 30 by the bottle as well as 17 wines by the glass or bottle and many signature “Monkey Play” cocktails.

Ginger Monkey is located on the southwest corner of Arizona and Ocotillo, 135 W Ocotillo Rd., in Chandler. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/gingermonkeyaz or call (480) 802-6659.

Contact:

Tom Beyer

150PR

480-722-1461

tom@150pr.com