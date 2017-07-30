  1. Home
  1. Home

Giant Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

By
From www.foodfanatic.com, by Heather Tullos
Giant Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Print
Save

Giant Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Embed

Ingredients
For the Dough:

  • 1/2 cup Unsalted Butter
  • 1/2 cup Milk
  • 1/2 cup Warm Water, (read your yeast packet for temperature suggestions)
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons Active Dry Yeast, 1 envelope
  • 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 Egg
  • 2 Egg Yolks
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Salt
  • 4-4 1/2 cups All-Purpose Flour, **see note**

For the Filling:

  • 5 tablespoons Butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup Brown Sugar, packed (light or dark)
  • 3 tablespoons Ground Cinnamon
  • pinch of Salt

For the Frosting:

  • 8 ounces Cream Cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons Light Corn Syrup
  • 2 tablespoons Milk, or Cream
  • 1 cup Powdered Sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract, For the Frosting
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Almond Extract
  • pinch of Salt

Directions

  1. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan and stir in the milk.
  2. In a large bowl whisk together the warm water, yeast, and sugar. Then whisk in the egg plus egg yolks. Add the salt, 2 cups of the flour, and the butter / milk mixture. Stir with a sturdy spatula until combined.
  3. Add the last 2 cups of flour and work it in with your hands, kneading the dough in the bowl for around 8 minutes, only adding more flour if the dough seems too sticky or wet. It should be soft, pliable, and shiny from the butter in the dough.
  4. Shape the dough into a ball and place it into a large oiled bowl. Cover it with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place for 1 1/2 hours or until it doubles in size.
  5. Line a 9 X 13 baking dish with parchment paper. When the dough has doubled in size lay it on the prepared work surface and roll it out to about 16 X 12, with the SHORTEST side closest to you.
  6. Make the filling by mixing together the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. It will be clumpy. Sprinkle the filling all over the dough, going all the way to the outside edges. Start rolling the dough away from you and cut into 6 equal pieces. Lay the pieces in the prepared baking dish, cover with plastic wrap, and let them rise for another 11/2 hours.
  7. Pre-heat the oven to 350°F.
  8. Bake the risen rolls for 25-30 minutes. They will be golden.
  9. While the buns bake, make the frosting. Beat together the cream cheese and powdered sugar. Add in the milk or cream, vanilla and almond extracts, and the pinch of salt. Then add in the light corn syrup. Beat on high until smooth.
  10. Spread the frosting generously over the hot cinnamon buns.

 

Notes

    Add only the LEAST AMOUNT OF FLOUR you can manage. You will definitely need the first 4 cups, but only add additional flour if your dough seems too sticky and wet. Humidity will play a role in how much flour you need and too much can make your rolls tough.

Recommended

360 Bakeware Baking Pan
360 Bakeware Baking Pan

Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan
Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer - 5-Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Continue reading at Food Fanatic