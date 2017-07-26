Garbanzo Coming Soon To George Mason University

Healthy, authentic, Halal Mediterranean concept plans to open doors in September

Fairfax, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Denver-based Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is bringing its fresh Mediterranean cuisine to George Mason University in early September.

The leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its wholesome, healthy and simple dishes, juicy meats and fresh-baked pita is nearing completion on its first Northern Virginia restaurant, located in the Johnson Center Food Court on the George Mason University campus.

When the new restaurant opens, it will be the first Garbanzo in Northern Virginia and the 24th in its nationwide system. The company will begin hiring 20-25 new employees for the restaurant in the weeks ahead.

“We’re very excited that we’ll be welcoming everyone back to campus with a brand new dining option that’s delicious, healthy and decidedly different,” said John Teeple, Sodexo District Manager at George Mason University. “Garbanzo uses only fresh, authentic ingredients and traditional recipes developed centuries ago, which is why every dish served is so flavorful. We look forward to putting together a great team here at GMU and we can’t wait for Garbanzo to become an integral part of university life.”

The restaurant is particularly notable because it addresses an urgent priority of the university to provide a Halal dining option for GMU’s large Muslim-student population. Garbanzo’s entire menu is Halal.

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from savory, high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked from scratch all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

Visit eatgarbanzo.com for hours, directions, menu and more information.

Garbanzo: Simple tastes better.

