Gamers Score More Reasons To Head To Main Event

Enjoy 2 free games with every FUNcard purchase and win a full-size Pac-Man arcade game this summer!

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Summer is here, which means it’s time to have some serious fun!

Beginning Monday, July 10, guests will receive two free games with the purchase of a new FUNcard. This special summer-time offer is valid for most of Main Event’s 100-plus interactive and virtual video games, including brand new additions like the World’s Largest Pac-Man, Space Invaders Frenzy and Cruis’n Blast.

Main Event is also launching its Free Games Giveaway sweepstakes, in which each of the 38 entertainment centers across the U.S. will be giving away one full-size Pac-Man Arcade game to one lucky guest.

That’s right, this summer 38 lucky winners at Main Event will get their very own 5-foot-tall Pac-Man Arcade game! Simply enter to win at mainevent.com/games and start making room for Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde!

“Summer is the perfect time for gameplay, and Main Event is the ultimate destination for gaming fans,” said Becky Johnson, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Main Event Entertainment. “We wanted to offer free gameplay to make it easier for our guests to try out some of our awesome new games, or to enjoy more of their favorites.”

The exciting two-game giveaway and Pac-Man Sweepstakes will run from July 10 through Aug. 27. So add “having more fun” to your to-do list this summer, because Main Event has you covered!

From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, a high ropes adventure course, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive and virtual video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience in a full-service American-fare restaurant, specialty pizzas in an Italian-themed cafe or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has five new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com