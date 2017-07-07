Fuddruckers 'Fudd's Choice' Franchisee Contest Winner Brings Seasonal Spice To National Menu Through August 20 With Sriracha Pimento Burger

HOUSTON, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of summer is bringing the heat to Fuddruckers locations across the country thanks to Duncan, SC-based franchisee The Butcher-The Baker Management Co., Inc. Through August 20, diners can enjoy some additional seasonal sizzle and spice with the introduction of the Sriracha Pimento Cheese and Bacon Burger, developed by the franchise's Director of Catering, Brian Timmons. The limited time feature showcases a grilled-to-order, always fresh and never frozen, 100% USDA premium-cut beef patty with no fillers or additives. The burger is topped with spicy Sriracha pimento cheese and smokehouse bacon and served on a freshly baked bun.

Timmons' signature burger was the winner of the iconic, Texas-born hospitality brand's nationwide Fudd's Choice Contest, which received 42 submissions from participating locations. A 23-year veteran of Fuddruckers, Timmons manages catering for The Butcher-The Baker Management Co.'s nine locations and two mobile Fudds trucks across South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

"Cultivating the Fuddruckers brand is important to me, and I was humbled to become the winner of this competition," said Timmons. "Bringing pimento cheese, a classic taste of the south – along with the contemporary Thai-born kick of Sriracha sauce – together is reflective of our global brand. I am proud to be a part of the Fuddruckers family and excited to have my burger showcased across the nation."

Timmons was among the three Fudd's Choice finalists invited to Fuddruckers' annual convention in Las Vegas to determine the winner. During the April event, Corporate Executive Chef Dan Phalen prepared and served attendees the selections, who placed their votes with poker chips. Dallas-based franchise Daltex came in second place with their Bacon Avocado Crunch Burger featuring Provolone cheese, fresh spinach, crispy fried onion rings and a drizzle of chipotle dressing. The Butcher-The Baker Management Co. also nabbed third place with the French Onion Dip Burger created by Area Leader, Adam Miller.

According to Peter Tropoli, Fuddruckers' Chief Operating Officer, "Franchisees and team members are at the heart of Fuddruckers, and we were thrilled with the creativity and work that went into the Fudd's Choice Contest. We are fortunate to have the support of many dedicated and passionate partners like Brian Timmons and the husband and wife team of Allen and Lee Ann Johnston, who opened their first Fuddruckers location in 1985."

About Luby's, Inc.

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates 170 restaurants nationally as of June 27, 2017: 89 Luby's Cafeterias, 72 Fuddruckers, 8 Cheeseburger in Paradise and one Bob Luby's Seafood Grill. Luby's is the franchisor for 112 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Italy, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia. Additionally, a licensee operates 35 restaurants with the exclusive right to use the Fuddruckers proprietary marks, trade dress, and system in certain countries in the Middle East. The Company does not receive revenue or royalties from these Middle East restaurants. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 25 sites consisting of healthcare and corporate dining locations.

