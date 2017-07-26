Friendswood, Texas Gets Smokin' New Dickey's Barbecue Pit Location

Grand Opening tomorrow with four weeks of specials and giveaways

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is celebrating its newest grand opening in the Houston area tomorrow with four weeks of festivities. To kick off the celebrations, the first 50 guests will win a free barbecue treat and all guests who visit tomorrow will receive a free Big Yellow Cup. The opening festivities include:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: "You Give, We Give" – Guests who donate to Dickey's charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Giveaway Saturday: Guests can register for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

To join Dickey's Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

"We've been serving Texans our authentic, delicious barbecue since 1941 and are always excited to expand our footprint in our home state," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We congratulate Owner/Operator John McClure on the grand opening of his first location and welcome him to the Dickey's family."

The new Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Friendswood is located at 210 East Parkwood Ave, Suite F, 77546. The phone number is 281-886-7040.

To find the location nearest you, click here. Find Dickey's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

