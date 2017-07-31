Fresh Jalapeños Turn Up The Heat At Salata

August’s ‘Topping of the Month’ adds a spicy kick to any salad or wrap

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The heat is on at Salata, The Next Generation Salad Bar.

The popular salad bar concept known for its simple, fresh and honest ingredients is introducing fresh jalapeños to its extensive toppings lineup on Aug. 1.

Everyone knows fresh jalapeños pack a punch and are full of flavor; but they also offer multiple health benefits. They’re packed with antioxidants, help alleviate sinus congestion and contain capsaicin, which can help kill certain types of cancer cells. A single jalapeño can even provide a full daily dose of vitamin C!

Salata guests are always invited to customize their own salad or wrap from more than 50 toppings and 10 house-made dressings, or select one of these popular combinations featuring August’s Topping of the Month:

Fresh jalapeño wrap – Salata mix, fresh jalapeños, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, corn, black beans, mixed cheese, sundried tomatoes, avocado, fat-free sun dried tomato dressing and grilled chicken in a southwestern tortilla

Fresh jalapeño salad – spring mix, fresh jalapeños, red onion, tomatoes, feta cheese, mandarin oranges, chickpeas, strawberries, almonds, croutons and shrimp with fresh herb vinaigrette

“At Salata, we’re all about making healthy, delicious choices, and every Topping of the Month is selected with flavor and nutritional value in mind,” said Courtney Schutze, Brand Manager at Salata. “Fresh jalapeños can add the perfect amount of spiciness to any salad or wrap, they’re loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C and they’re delicious!”

Salata is the only salad concept that is gluten-free certified and completely customizable, serving salads and salad wraps made from a wide selection of fresh, nutrient-rich ingredients. The rapidly growing brand with more than 60 locations in four states is uniquely dedicated to supporting its guests’ healthy lifestyles.

So if you’re ready for the heat, visit your favorite Salata soon because this special topping will only be available through Aug. 31.

About Salata

Founded in 2005, Houston-based Salata is ranked among the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S. by Restaurant Business. Salata has more than 60 corporate-owned and franchise locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois and Southern California and plans to open 30 additional restaurants in 2017 in multiple markets, including Florida and Georgia. For more information, visit salata.com or facebook.com/salatasalads.

