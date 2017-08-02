NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Use this report to:

- Analyze and investigate key opportunities for secure growth in a competitive environment.

- Identify and categorize key market segments of the food traceability market, including equipment, services, technologies and applications.

Read the full report: http://www.reportlinker.com/p04806919/Food-Traceability-Technologies-and-Global-Markets.html

- Determine and evaluate core market dynamics and their impact across geographic regions.

- Focus on the market intelligence, competitive dynamics and recent developments, strategic recommendations, and key profiles in the industry.

Highlights

- The global market for food traceability technologies should reach $15.1 billion by 2021 from $10.7 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, from 2016 to 2021.

- The barcode technology segment of the global food traceability market is the largest market. The market is expected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2016 to $9.5 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.2% for the period 2016-2021.

- The RFID/RTLS technology segment is expected to grow from $2.0 billion in 2016 to $4.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 16.9% for the period 2016-2021.

Introduction & Scope

INTRODUCTION

This study aims to provide a thorough analysis of the global food traceability market. Specific coverage of key technology, service segments, applications and end-use market coverage areas are described in the Scope section of this chapter.

STUDY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES

The primary intent of this report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the food traceability market to enable its readers to make effective decisions. This report also addresses the key growing market areas with promising future opportunities and long-term growth. Further objectives of this report would be:

- To identify and categorize key market segments of the food traceability market, including equipment, services, technologies and applications.

- To determine and evaluate core market dynamics and their impact across geographic regions.

- To derive forecast figures for the key markets from the years 2016 to 2021.

- To analyze and investigate key opportunities for a secure growth in a competitive environment.

- To discover and distinguish specific trends which vary according to geography.

- To profile top companies in the industry.

PURPOSE OF THE STUDY

Globalization has become an essential way to bridge the gap between demand and supply, which in turn expands international food trade. However, this expansion has also increased the threat of contamination of food products, bioterrorism and contagious diseases. Therefore, food traceability is becoming a crucial, inevitable tool against such devastating outbreak of diseases such as avian flu, mad cow disease, foot and mouth disease, or other potential hazardous health consequences. The growing consumer awareness has forced manufacturers to adopt food traceability technologies within their supply chain processes. Food traceability is also perceived as an important part of quality control, which helps with brand enhancement by the manufacturer, thereby leading to consumer retention. Although consumers were initially skeptical about privacy, widespread awareness has had a significant impact. The report covers the recent technological innovations that have been adopted, which have significantly enhanced market growth. This report also focuses on the strategies implemented by the key market players to strengthen their market presence.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The market is categorized based on equipment, technology, software, services, applications and end user markets. Key markets intended to be covered include smart PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D and 1D scanners, durable labels and tags, sensors and others. The report also encompasses key technologies like barcodes, RFID/RTLS, GPS, infrared technology and biometrics. Service segments may include online traceability services, technology integration services, customized services and others. Key application areas comprise of meat traceability, fresh produce and seeds, dairy products, beverages, fisheries and aquaculture and others. The end user market will include food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farm, food retailer, defense and security departments, government departments and others.

This report focuses on the following topics:

- Market analyses and key findings.

- Strategic recommendations.

- Regulatory framework across geographies.

- Market dynamics at the macro and micro level markets.

- Market forecasts from 2016 to 2021.

- Market intelligence, competitive dynamics and recent developments.

- Key profiles in the industry.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

This report would be useful to the entire security solution industry including:

- Equipment manufacturers, distributors and vendors of food traceability solutions.

- Software developers.

- Consultants, technology and system integrators of food traceability technologies.

- Food retailers and end users.

- Sensor companies and others.

- Regulatory bodies and government agencies.

- Research oriented agencies and financial analyst communities.

SOURCES OF INFORMATION

Read the full report: http://www.reportlinker.com/p04806919/Food-Traceability-Technologies-and-Global-Markets.html

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

http://www.reportlinker.com

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-traceability-technologies-and-global-markets-300498661.html

SOURCE Reportlinker