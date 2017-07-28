Food 4 Less Announces Grand Re-Opening of its Remodeled Harvard Heights Supermarket

Renovated Food 4 Less brings fresh food and jobs to South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Food 4 Less is continuing its goal of bringing fresh food and jobs to the diverse communities its supermarkets serve with the grand re-opening of its latest remodeled store at 1717 South Western Avenue in South Los Angeles' Harvard Heights neighborhood on Wednesday, August 2.

The 39,000 square-foot store's renovation features a new exterior design, new interior décor, newly refreshed center store, new service deli/bakery offerings, and an expanded produce department. The store will also offer customers an expanded variety of natural and organic foods.

"Our remodeled Harvard Heights store has an even greater focus on health and wellness with a large assortment of natural and organic offerings," said Bryan Kaltenbach, Food 4 Less president. "We designed this store with the neighborhood it serves in mind – offering specialized design features, an outstanding selection of fresh food options, personalized customer service and great prices."

Customers will enjoy a variety of new and unique enhancements, including:

An expansive selection of natural foods, including organic, gluten-free and other specialty, dietary-specific items

An upgraded Meat/Seafood Department

An expanded Produce Department featuring an a large selection of fresh and organic fruits and vegetables

An enhanced Service Deli/Bakery with new product offerings

The remodeled store also boasts several environmentally-friendly features that contribute to a greener community. The store features LED lighting, which provides for superior lighting and reduced energy consumption. The store also features other green technologies designed to improve energy efficiencies.

To serve customers, the Harvard Heights Food 4 Less will employ approximately 75 full- and part-time associates, including 15 new-hires from the surrounding community. The store is managed by Larry Bodell, who began his career in 1972 as a part-time Customer 1st Clerk.

"We are excited to share our newly remodeled store with our customers," Bodell said. "We believe that shoppers will be pleased with our renovated store with our upgraded departments, expanded selection of fresh meats and seafood and greater variety of fresh produce as well as the great prices we offer every day. We are also pleased and proud to bring new jobs into this neighborhood."

In celebration of the store's grand re-opening, Food 4 Less officials, store associates and local dignitaries will participate in the store's grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 2 at 8 a.m. James Taylor, the store's most senior associate, will have the honor of cutting the ribbon. Taylor, a cashier, began his Food 4 Less career in 1990.

Food 4 Less will also make a $1,000 donation to Los Angeles Elementary School as part of its ongoing commitment to make a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Other special grand re-opening events include character appearances, product giveaways, samplings and raffle drawings.

The Harvard Heights Food 4 Less has been serving the community since 1994.

About Food 4 Less

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Food 4 Less operates 130 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. Last year, Food 4 Less and Foods Co combined to contribute more than $4 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the nation's largest grocery retailers, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Food 4 Less, please visit our website at www.food4less.com.

