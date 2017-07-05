NEW YORK, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FMCG Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Survey H1 2017

Summary

FMCG industry is mainly driven by rising urbanization, increasing aging population and growth of the middle-classes, emerging demand for organic food, wider accessibility of specialty food products (refrigerated juices, functional beverages, shelf-stable, refrigerated ready-to-drink tea and coffee) in several outlets. Additionally, innovation in the food packaging industry such as snack foods, meat, fruits and vegetables, provide significant growth opportunities to the US FMCG industries over the next six months.

The increasing trend of health and wellness among consumers, rising demand for convenient and value for money food products, and creating exotic and stylish food product designs are significant factors that are driving expansion and new product development plans for the worldwide FMCG companies over the next six months.

Moreover, In January 2017, Fonterra, a New Zealand multinational dairy company, collaborated with the New Zealand dairy's global ingredients business, NZMP to develop a new white butter product. Moreover, the launch of new butter product is to cater the rising demand from Middle East manufacturers. A senior executive from Fonterra highlighted.

Majority of industry executives from large companies indicated new product development as a key priority for the coming six months. Moreover, 68% and 61% of executives from medium-sized and small companies, respectively noted that they are planning to expand in their current market and improve operational efficiency over the next six months, respectively.

The report "FMCG Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Survey H1 2017" examines executives' opinion on business outlook and procurement activities over Jun 2017-Nov 2017. It also highlights key business priorities, supplier price variations, changes in capital expenditure, and organizations' perspective on e-procurement. In addition, this report presents the future projection of merger and acquisition activities within the FMCG industry over the next six months.

In particular, this report provides the following analysis -

- Key business priorities: Examines FMCG organizations' important priorities for Jun 2017-Nov 2017.

- Emerging and developed markets: provides information about key emerging and developed markets, which will offer the most growth over H1 2017.

- Change in M&A activity: Analyzes FMCG industry executives' opinion on changes in merger and acquisition activity globally.

- Business concerns: Identifies major business concerns that are likely to impact manufacturers and suppliers.

- Change in capital expenditure: Tracks the expected change in capital expenditure both globally and regionally.

- Change in procurement activities: Evaluates how procurement activities will change in the FMCG industry over the next six months.

- Procurement budget outlook: Projects procurement budget allocation along with changes in procurement objectives over Jun 2017-Nov 2017.

- Supplier prices outlook: Determines the expected change in supplier prices over Jun 2017-Nov 2017.

- E-procurement: Identifies executives' perspective towards e-procurement implementation and deployment within the global FMCG industry.

Companies mentioned in this report: Muller UK & Ireland, Fonterra, Freedom Foods, Seamild Group, Mars, Weetabix, HOMANN Feinkost, Danone, WhiteWave Foods, Roquette, Mademoiselle Desserts, British Bakels, Nestle, ABP Food Group, and CTB.

Scope

- Expansion in current markets and new product development are major priorities for FMCG organizations during the next six months (Jun 2017-Nov 2017)

- The US and the UK are highlighted as prominent growth offering developed markets

- Capital expenditure on new product development, and machinery and equipment purchases are projected to increase during the next months

- Survey respondents expect an increase in procurement activities on IT services and capital equipment purchases in the coming six months

- The majority of industry executives foresees an increase in supplier prices, while 23% anticipate no change

