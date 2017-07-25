Flying Backwards: That’s a Thing on Openskies

There’s a scene in an episode of Modern Family where Claire selfishly takes the upgrade to first class, while hubbie Phil is forced to drag himself back to coach, where they were actually booked. Alas, the latter winds up sitting between a touchy feely massage therapist and a mind-blowing magician – while Claire ends up seated next to an annoying, racist drunk, brilliantly played by Natasha Leggero.

Whatever else changes with time and technology, the social aspect of flying remains ever tricky. But on a recent Openskies flight from Newark to Paris, we had the opportunity to be upgraded to business, where our seat, it turns out, was actually facing the back of the plane. At first it seemed a bit of a curious set up – with the adjacent seat facing the other way. Would it force uncomfortable eye contact?

Not at all, it turned out. A screen (a rather stylish looking one at that) could be pulled up between the two seats – and our seating partner didn’t seem the least bit interested in socializing, anyway.

Openskies is a British Airways associated airline – and their business service between Newark Liberty and Paris Orly is a great find. The roomy, techy Biz Bed seats not only offer lie-flat comfort at an attainable price – but there is a particular thrill in actually getting to fly backwards, especially after a couple of glasses of well-chosen French wines have put you in the proper state of airborne relaxation. (They also offer you pajamas to change into – if you possess that level of unselfconsciousness.) The meals – see above – were also top quality…something not always guaranteed, even in upper class.

If we must admit, though, our fave moment was pre-takeoff. We had actually recently spent time in the Virgin lounge in Newark, and found it trying a little too hard to be…hip. The BA lounge, on the other hand, was all comfortable. casual chic – and offered an awesome make-you-own-taco station. Paired with a nice selection of self-serve spirits, it almost had us rooting for a flight delay.

It’s an individual call, of course, as to whether reverse-facing flying is for you or not (you can obviously request a forward-facing seat). But this was genuinely one of our most enjoyable flight experiences of late. And, well, at the end of it all…you’re in Paris!

