Flame Grilling Products Opens New Cedar Grilling Plank Annex

(RestaurantNews.com) Kenneth Theobald, President of Flame Grilling Products announced today the opening of their new annex devoted exclusively to the manufacturing and shipping of white cedar rectangle grilling planks. “In our current 30,000 sq ft production facility, we were constantly fighting for space to accommodate our growing rectangle cedar grilling plank business”, says Mr. Theobald.

The Theobald family recently reacquired the original farmstead that was the home of their first grilling woods business in Maine. Dorie Clark, daughter and General Manager of FLAME, suggested that “we move the cedar plank production to Brooks, Maine.” She also mentioned that, “not only is the facility ready for production and expansion, it is closer to the source of Maine White Cedar.” Flame Grilling Products is one of the few manufacturer -direct suppliers of cedar grilling planks to the US markets.

According to Tyler Searway, grandson and Shipping Manager, “opening our cedar plank annex has certainly eased the pressure on our ‘out-the-door-in-twenty-four’ shipping policy.”

“We have completely renovated our facilities to produce almost any size cedar grilling plank that the market may want”, says Pamela Theobald, co-owner of the business. “Our current offerings are 3×4, 4×6, 4×7, 6×6, 6×8, 6×10.5, 6×12, 6×15, and 6×18, but we can accommodate almost any size that our customers need.”

For more information, please contact:

Dorie Clark

General Manager, Flame Grilling Products, Inc

2500 Winslows Mills Rd

Waldoboro, Me 04572

207-790-8259

ken@flamegrillingproducts.com

www.flamegrillingproducts.com