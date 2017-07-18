First Watch to Donate All Proceeds from Dallas Pre-Opening Event to Charity

The daytime café will open on Monday, July 24

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch, the popular Dallas/Fort Worth breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, today announced that in conjunction with its July 24 restaurant opening, franchise group KBP Cafes will donate all money raised from a pre-opening event to charity. Proceeds from the event at the company’s new Preston Forest restaurant will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

The local group is a top-ranked nonprofit relief organization, providing access to more than 190,000 meals each day for hungry children, seniors and families. The event will be held at the new First Watch at 11661 Preston Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both July 22 and 23, and is open to the public. A $10 donation is suggested.

“In the past year, we’ve opened eight First Watch restaurants in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and we are always looking for meaningful ways to get involved in our community here,” said John Herrera, Vice President of Operations for KBP Cafes. “We were shocked to learn that one in four children in North Texas live in food-insecure homes, so the idea of supporting such an incredible cause in Dallas as part of our new restaurant opening was an easy decision to make.”

First Watch will open for business in on Preston Road on Monday, July 24, at 7 a.m. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will employ about 35 people.

Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos Crab & Asparagus Omelet

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings made to order using farm fresh ingredients. It includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant offers healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. First Watch in Dallas also offers options from the restaurant’s Fresh Juice Bar – including the best-selling Kale Tonic – juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables.

The new restaurant will open with First Watch’s latest interior design, which combines farm fresh elements with a high-energy, urban vibe.

This First Watch opening also represents the ninth First Watch restaurant opened by prominent franchise group KBP Cafes. The group is a division of Kansas City-based KBP Foods, which owns and operates fast casual concepts throughout the United States.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

