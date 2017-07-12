Firebird Restaurant Group Acquires Village Burger Bar

Neighborhood-centric burger concept joins portfolio with Snuffer’s, El Fenix, Meso Maya, Taqueria La Ventana and Tortaco

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The owner of Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar is taking another bite of the Dallas burger landscape.

Mike Karns, CEO of Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC, announced today that the company has acquired Village Burger Bar from its founding owners, husband and wife duo Mike and Susan Matta. The transaction closed today. Terms were not disclosed.

“Village Burger Bar is an excellent fit within our brands at Firebird Restaurant Group,” said Karns. “Mike and Susan have built a great business with a loyal following, and we are committed to continuing the practices that have made them successful over the years while also continuing to enhance the quality of this well-loved brand.”

The Mattas opened their first Village Burger Bar in Dallas’ West Village in 2005. Since then, the neighborhood-centered concept has grown to four restaurants – in Allen, North Dallas (Inwood), the Shops at Legacy in Plano and the original location.

Village Burger Bar serves superior quality burgers, salads and panini in a modern and warm setting. Each restaurant also features multiple taps for local craft beers.

“We wanted to sell Village Burger Bar to make sure the brand could be taken to the next level,” said Mike Matta. “We talked with a few groups, but Firebird Restaurant Group proved to be a perfect fit. They had a clear understanding of our brand and we felt like they would build on what we already have in place.”

Karns emphasized that each restaurant would continue to be run by its existing team, and no menu changes are expected, so long-time fans of Village Burger Bar should not notice any differences.

Additional expansion of the brand across North Texas is expected, but no details have yet been announced.

About Firebird Restaurant Group

Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC is owned by its CEO, Mike Karns. Firebird now has six popular restaurant concepts, with 48 locations in two states: El Fenix Mexican Restaurant, Meso Maya, Taqueria La Ventana, Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar, Tortaco and its newest concept, Village Burger Bar. In addition to Firebird Restaurant Group, Karns owns Sunrise Mexican Foods, which produces high-quality Mexican food products including fresh made chips, tortillas, flautas and tamales for retail and food service operations coast-to-coast.

