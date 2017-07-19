Fazoli's Announces 17 Straight Quarters Of Same-Store Sales Growth

- America's Largest Fast Casual Italian Chain Continues to Build Momentum During First Half of 2017 -

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fazoli's, America's largest fast casual Italian chain, announced today a 1 percent same-store sales increase for its franchised locations during the second quarter of 2017 – marking the 17th consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth.

"Fazoli's continues to build momentum after a record fiscal year and yet another quarter of solid results," said Carl Howard, president and chief executive officer of Fazoli's. "Given our incredible value proposition offered to guests, not to mention some of the challenges facing others in the restaurant industry, this is a significant achievement and a testament to the strength of the Fazoli's brand and its unique positioning. We are continuing to make strides in the right direction and look forward to a stellar second half of the year."

Fazoli's strong growth has been fueled by its continuing brand refresh efforts including a completely clean food menu. The brand also rolled out an upgraded menu with premium ingredients at its 120 company-owned locations across the country last month. The remaining 91 and all new franchised locations will feature the newly upgraded menus in January 2018. Building on this success, Fazoli's is in the process of remodeling select locations with a new contemporary look to create a better customer experience for its guests.

As a testament to its achievements, Fazoli's franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new system-wide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 26 states, Fazoli's is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S.

