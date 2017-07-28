Fazoli’s Layers on the Love for National Lasagna Day

America’s Largest Fast Casual Italian Brand Offers Lasagna Lovers 50% off Baked Lasagna with Drink Purchase

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, the nation’s largest fast casual Italian chain, is adding a layer of lasagna love for National Lasagna Day by offering guests 50% off Baked Lasagna with a drink purchase Saturday, July 29th to Monday, July 31st at participating locations. Making National Lasagna Day even more exciting, Fazoli’s food is now completely clean and free of all artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives and colors from its entire food menu.

“Lasagna is an Italian classic, and at Fazoli’s, our lasagna is layered with delicious and clean ingredients, including preservative-free baked Mozzarella cheese, delicious, hearty meat sauce and all-natural pasta,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Donna Josephson. “For Fazoli’s dine in guests, we always include a special ‘fourth’ layer – our famous unlimited breadsticks.”

As part of its “Naturally Italian” initiative to introduce a new clean menu, Fazoli’s worked closely with nearly 50 suppliers to guarantee that a total of 81 artificial ingredients, colors and preservatives were eliminated from its food. A few of the additives that were removed from menu items include Calcium Propionate, Nitrates and Sodium Benzoate from its proteins, salad dressings and signature breadsticks, as well as artificial flavors, colors and high-fructose corn syrup from all desserts. Several of Fazoli’s menu items were already clean including all unfilled pastas, its signature marinara sauce and fresh salads. Fresh brewed tea will be clean, as well, and made with pure cane sugar.

With nearly 220 restaurants in 26 states, Fazoli’s has refined its menu offerings to bring more flavor and customizable menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The brand has introduced a modernized menu in its 120 company-owned locations using premium ingredients and offerings such as tableside grated parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as “Create Your Own Lasagna,” “Spicy Sausage Rigatoni,” and “Brownie Gelato Sundae.”

This is Fazoli’s sixth consecutive year celebrating National Lasagna Day. To participate in Fazoli’s offering for National Lasagna Day and claim the exclusive offer, lasagna lovers will need to visit http://bit.ly/FazolisLasagnaDay to download the coupon to redeem online (participating locations) or at their local restaurant.

Fazoli’s is proud to offer fast, fresh Italian to guests across the country. Connect with Fazoli’s online at www.fazolis.com, “follow” @Fazolis on Twitter, “like” us on Facebook, and sign up to become a Fazoli’s eFamily member by visiting fazolis.com/efamily.

