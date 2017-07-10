From Fast Food to Clean Windows, This Franchise Maven Chooses Solid Business to Build with Son

Alex Kuhn (left) drives dad Ron Kuhn (right) towards more business for their Window Genie franchise.

Grand Rapids, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Before purchasing his Window Genie franchise in June, Ron Kuhn spent many years running a process improvement and efficiency consulting company along with a partner. Window Genie is a national home service franchise specializing in residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Kuhn’s Window Genie of Grand Rapids services the western communities in the area.

“Even when the work was tough, being my own boss made it all worthwhile. Being in control of my own destiny and responsible for the big decisions that truly impacted the success of the business as a whole; that was the best part to me,” explained Kuhn, who also invested in a Quiznos Subs franchise during those years. “Running the sub shop, and my consulting business, gave me the variety and challenges that kept things interesting,” Kuhn shared.

However, when his consulting company partner moved on in 2008, Kuhn took on more responsibility to keep the operations consulting business going. He decided to focus on that and sold the Quiznos franchise in 2009. “After the financial crisis in 2008, I had to travel a lot to find enough clients in need of our services,” Kuhn said. “I still enjoyed what I was doing, but it was hard to justify all the travel needed just to stay afloat. So, in 2013 when I was offered a job I couldn’t refuse, I took it and closed down the consulting firm.”

Two years into that job, Kuhn was downsized. “Oddly enough, two weeks later the same company called me back and decided I was needed. They offered me the job back, but something had changed in those two weeks. The whole event was a blessing in disguise because it forced me to reflect and realize that working for others, with all that uncertainty, was not for me,” Kuhn said.

This fact comes as no surprise. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, about one in every 10 Americans is self-employed, equaling about 14.6 million people in the U.S.

“When I decided to shop around for another franchise I also wanted something that could include my son Alex. Some of my fondest memories, even when times were tough, were of taking Alex to my Quiznos shop at ages five through eight! He loved it. He would go with me to the store and help with anything he could. He would wipe tables, put away stock, make sandwiches and ring up customers. After graduating high school last year, he began taking courses at our local community college while he decides what final direction he wants to take. But for now, we are working together in our Window Genie franchise. After we went to the corporate office in Cincinnati for training, we figured out how we would do this as a team. We both loved the corporate culture of the company. The feeling is very inclusive and that nobody is in this alone. That’s perfect because it is hard for me to be everywhere; so, Alex is helping me train new technicians, quote cleaning jobs, answer phones, and overall be another set of hands whenever I need him. Two heads are always better than one, and the two of us have mastered this. We think, work, and collaborate as a team and I believe that this will truly help us be a success.”

