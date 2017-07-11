Farmer Brothers Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Significant progress measured across supply chain, including CO2e and diesel emission reductions

Fort Worth, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (“Farmer Brothers” or the “Company”), a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products, today released its 2016 Sustainability Report, demonstrating significant advances in using sustainable practices throughout its supply chain.

“We are actively reinforcing our commitment to continuous improvement by holding ourselves accountable to measurable goals that impact people, profit and planet,” said Molly Laverty, Director of Sustainability. “In addition to the progress we’ve made within our organization, Farmer Brothers achieved a significant goal as the first coffee focused company to earn approval for its Science Based Targets.”

During 2016, the Company made considerable progress against its sustainability goals, including:

7.2% reduction in CO2e emitted per kg of coffee sold.

83.9% of the company’s coffee importers have committed to uphold the UN Global Compact in their businesses.

250K gallon reduction in diesel emissions into the atmosphere.

The Company is committed to advancing its social, environmental and economic development (SEED) goals by aligning with core compliance to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and CDP. Working toward the SBTi goals is the natural, next step in evolving the Company’s sustainability program.

The Farmer Brothers full Sustainability Report, along with the accompanying material issue briefs, can be viewed here: http://www.farmerbros.com/2016-Sustainability-Report.pdf

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, hospitals and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private-brand coffee and consumer-facing branded coffee and tea products.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of over $500 million in fiscal 2016 and has approximately 1,600 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, Cain’s™, McGarvey® and China Mist®.

