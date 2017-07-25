Farmer Boys Hosts Canned Food Drive Through August 15

Popular Farm-to-Table Burger Concept Urges Guests To ‘Feed America’ By Dropping Off Canned Food At Any Farmer Boys Location

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys, the fast-casual concept boasting 91 locations in California and Nevada and known for serving award-winning burgers, made-from-scratch breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads and specialty sandwiches, has announced a company-wide canned food drive through Tuesday, August 15. Guests are encouraged to ‘Feed America’ by dropping off one or more canned food item at any Farmer Boys location. Farmer Boys has teamed up with several food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County, Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino, Feeding San Diego, Three Square Las Vegas, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and more, to help distribute what is collected.

“Millions of Americans face hunger every day, many of them children,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “By encouraging our guests to donate, we hope to impart that every donation has a positive impact on the fight against hunger in America.”

At Farmer Boys, the words “farm fresh” aren’t trendy buzzwords. “Farm fresh” was at the core of Farmer Boys when it started over three decades ago, and it still is today. Farmer Boys offers a fresh take on fast-casual with their expansive menu of dishes prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible, meaning produce doesn’t sit around in a warehouse for weeks. It is delivered fresh and whole to the restaurant, at the pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 91 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

