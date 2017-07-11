Exclusive Dol-sot Bibimbop Recipe From NYC’s Luxe New Korean Steakhouse Cote

Image by Gary He

As recently as 2013, the New York Times was meditating on the decline of the classic New York steakhouse. But likely what was needed were a few interesting reinventions of the old meat-and-potatoes ethos. Or a good dose of alluring internationalism.

To wit, the new Cote Korean Steakhouse in NYC’s Flatiron is doing it by aiming upwards – taking Korean barbecue to Michelin-starred heights. So diners are treated to interiors that are elegant, cooly contemporary and seductively romantic, plus a menu that features some of the best cuts in the city, complemented by exotic dishes like kimchi stew and jan-chi somyun (angel hair with anchovy broth).

And yet the in-table barbecue grills give Cote a distinct sense of fun. And there are even sharing options, like the Butcher’s Feast, which, at just $45 a head, Exec Chef David Shim insists “really is a steal.”

Image by Gary He

We asked Shim to let us in on the magic behind a particular fave dish, his dol-sot bibimbop. It’s a particularly creative take on the traditional Korean dish, without getting too overly-conceptual.

“For summer, we use ingredients such as chicory,” he explains, “and when we move in to the cooler months, you’ll see more root vegetables incorporated. We softly poach our farm-fresh egg, rather than fry it, which adds a beautiful creaminess in comparison to the crispy rice.” – Or as owner Simon Kim puts it, “It offers amazing flavor whether you’re a carnivore looking for vegetables after a steak dinner or an herbivore looking for a sizzling, hearty dish.” – Here’s the exclusive recipe. – Cote Dol-sot Bibimbop

Serves 2-3 SPINACH Ingredients

2 bunches spinach

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp sesame seed

Salt & pepper

Method

In a medium pot, set water to boil. Blanch the spinach for 20 to 30 seconds. Drain the spinach and squeeze out all remaining water.

Season with garlic, sesame seed and salt & pepper to taste. Set aside.

CARROT Ingredients

1 carrot, peeled & julienned (thinly sliced into matchsticks)

1 tbsp oil

Salt

Method

Heat oil in a saute pan over high heat. Add the carrots and a pinch of salt and sauté quickly for about 2 minutes to avoid caramelization. Set aside.

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM Ingredients

5-7 shiitake mushrooms, cleaned and thinly sliced

1 tbsp peanut oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

Black pepper, to taste

Method

Sautee the mushrooms with peanut oil in a pan over high heat for about 2 minutes or softened to your liking.

Season with soy sauce and black pepper.

Set aside.

BEAN SPROUTS Ingredients

6 to 7 oz bean sprouts

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. sesame seed

1 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. fine Korean chili flakes (optional)

Method

Blanch the bean sprouts in boiling water, covered, for two to three minutes.

Strain and squeeze out the water.

Combine garlic, sesame seeds, soy sauce, sesame oil and chili flakes in a medium size bowl.

Toss in bean sprouts.

Set aside.

ZUCCHINI Ingredients

1 yellow zucchini

1 tbsp sesame oil

3 tbsp. salt

Method

Cut the zucchini in half and scrape out the seeds.

Slice thinly and sprinkle with salt. Let sit aside for 15 minutes. The salt will draw out the water.

Squeeze out any excess water from the zucchini.

Add sesame oil to pan.

Saute the zucchini on high heat with 1 tsp. of salt

BEEF Ingredients

2 cups soy sauce

1 cup sugar

1 cup Mirin

2 cups water

½ cup minced garlic

1 tsp. minced ginger

1/3 cup sesame oil

1/4 blended ground beef (we like a blend of brisket and short rib or chuck flap).

Method

Combine all of the ingredients with the exception of beef in a medium size mixing bowl and toss together.

Toss beef in marinade and set aside to marinate for 5-10 minutes.

Heat saute pan to high heat. Cook beef for 5 minutes or until beef is cooked to your liking.

Add more soy sauce if needed.

BIBIMBOP SAUCE Ingredients

1 cup Korean chili paste

1 tsp Korean soy bean paste

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp onion, very finely minced

1 tbsp plum sugar (Maesil Cheong)

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp sesame seed

1 tbsp water, if needed to thin out the paste.

Method

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until sugar has dissolved. Set aside.

ASSEMBLY Ingredients

5 cups short grain rice

1 egg, cooked sunny side up

Prepared spinach

Prepared carrot

Prepared mushroom

Prepared bean sprouts

Prepared zucchini

Prepared beef

Prepared bibimbop sauce

Method

Follow instructions on packaging to prepare 3 cups of cooked rice. Or boil 1 quart of water. Add 5 cups rice. Lower heat to low and simmer with lid on for up to one hour.

While rice is cooking, in a pan on medium high heat break one egg. Cook sunny side up until egg whites are solid and the yolk is runny but not broken. Be sure to not let the outer edges brown.

Place the rice in to serving bowl.

Arrange the beef and the vegetables on top of the rice so that similar colors are not next to each other.

Place the egg in the middle of the beef and vegetables. Drizzle with 1 tbsp. of sesame oil.

If using a stone bowl, heat the bowl until you hear a crackling sound. If not, serve with the bibimbop sauce.

Mix well and enjoy.

