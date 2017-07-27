Estrella Jalisco Debuts The First and Only Premium Foil Top Sealed Canned Beer in the U.S.

New seal offers an innovation that elevates the canned beer category while adding a layer of protection during the import process

NEW YORK, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Just sixteen months after its U.S. launch, Estrella Jalisco, the authentic Mexican beer with more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, today introduced one of most innovative packaging elements in the canned beer category: a new foil top seal. The new red seal packaging, featuring the Estrella Jalisco star, gives the can a premium look that emphasizes the brand's commitment to maintaining the integrity of its product and raises the bar within the Mexican Imports category as well as within the beer industry.

"We take pride in the quality and heritage of Estrella Jalisco, and strive to ensure that our consumers have an excellent experience when consuming our carefully crafted brew," said Yonathan Bendesky, Brand Director for Anheuser-Busch, Mexican Imports. "The foil top is a threefold opportunity for us: the innovation adds a premium element to our consumer's experience, it allows our brand to differentiate itself in the marketplace, and it introduces an upgrade within the canned beer category."

Estrella Jalisco is launching the foil top seal at a time of significant growth in the canned beer space. According to the Beer Institute, more than 55% of beers consumed in the United States are served in cans and that number continues to rise as more brands package their product in cans. Estrella Jalisco is embracing and upgrading that trend by providing the protective seal onto their 24 ounce cans.

The launch of the foil top seal, in select markets, will be supported by digital, social, and out of home media, as well as a new television spot.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, the authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). It is best enjoyed in a wide-top pilsner glass to bring out its true flavor and aroma while allowing drinkers to appreciate the color and carbonation of the beer. Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. last year and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans.

