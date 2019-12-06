Your dog may hate these sweaters but you’ll love them

It's officially sweater weather, and thanks to a wealth of dog fashion apparel brands, your four-legged companion won't be left out this holiday season.

Although dogs have built-in coats to keep them warm, if you're like us, you can't resist the urge to put them in cute and cozy sweaters -- even if it's only on long enough to snap a photo for this year's holiday greeting card.

Each of these fun dog sweaters is sure to please everyone who sees it, even if your furry friend is less than pleased.

High-fashion dog sweaters

Grey snowflake dog sweater: $10.74+ at Chewy

This knit hoodie lets your best friend show off their holiday cheer with a giant snowflake design. No matter how cold the temperature gets, we're sure this hood and pom combo will warm your heart.

U.S. flag dog sweater: $10.80 at Chewy (was $35.99)

Give your patriotic pooch this warm sweater featuring the stars and stripes. They'll feel proud to show it off next time you take them to the dog park.

Stag print dog sweater: $10.85 at Chewy (was $35.99)

This dapper stag sweater features a knit stag head design with a striped turtleneck and waistband ribbing. Your pup will be fashionable and classy wherever they roam in this pick.

Flannel cable knit dog sweater: $41.99 at Amazon

Four-legged friends can wear this classic outdoorsy style everywhere they go. Its camel-colored collar plays off a cozy flannel in one of five colors, and it features a soft fleece lining.

Reversible camouflage/red dog sweater: $14.25 at Chewy (was $45+)

Those with short legs and long torsos will love this reversible get-up. Make sure your pup doesn't commit the faux pas of wearing the same sweater for two days in a row when it's easy to turn this inside-out for two distinct looks.

Disney Mickey Mouse dog sweater: $48 at Nordstrom

Your dog can wear your favorite classic Disney character with this easy-care chenille sweater. You'll love the flexibility of this gray or cream knit so you can watch Disney+ side by side all day in total comfort.

Cambridge cable knit dog sweater: $19.80 at Chewy (was $66)

With this regal and stately flecked pullover design, we suspect your best bud will be king of the dog park. Or at the least, they'll look great walking around the house in high fashion.

Budget-friendly sweaters under $30

Adidas-style tracksuit for dogs: $4.63 at Chewy (was $9.35+)

This sporty take on a dog sweater lets your pup capitalize on the athleisure trend alongside you. If you want to be really extra, you could get a matching tracksuit to look super pro on walks around the neighborhood.

Bones dog sweater: $7.01 at Chewy (was $9.89+)

No bones about it: This comfy sweater lets everyone know about your furry friend's favorite treat. After all, you are what you eat.

Christmas knitted sweater dress: $15.99 at Amazon

Call this sweater "Feliz Navi-dog" for its festive Mrs. Claus-inspired design. It comes in four sizes to fit every size, even if they've had one too many biscuits waiting for Santa to arrive.

Fleece rabbit-ear hoodie dog sweater: $14.99+ at Amazon

Take your doggy dress-up to the next level with this rabbit ear fleece sweater. Cozy and soft, it keeps your buddy feeling warm and looking good as temperatures drop.

Puffer jacket for dogs: $24.99 at Amazon

Make a fashion statement for your dog with this super-stylish puppy puffer coat. They'll look chic alongside you this winter, plus you'll love that it's made of easy-to-clean nylon.

"Mom" tattoo dog sweater: $20.50+ at Chewy

This sweater is designed for dogs who are either tiny and mighty or large and in charge. As tough as they look with this tattoo design, we know they're really a big softie.

Holiday pattern dog sweater: $24.99 at Macy's (was $39.50)

This show-stopper of a sweater is also available in matching styles for humans, so the whole pack can match. This level of coordination for family pictures is certainly Instagram-worthy.

Boyfriend varsity v-neck sweater: $26.39 at Amazon (was $29.99)

This good boy is about to put everyone under his spell with this college varsity jacket-inspired sweater that's the perfect balance of charming and dashing, especially with its deep-v collar.

Polka dot dog sweater: $25.79 at Chewy(was $29.99)

Put Fido's fashion flair on display with a fancy wool sweater. This classic polka dot style comes with the added detail of a cute pink knitted pom at the collar.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.