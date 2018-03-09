Young Farmer Spotlight: Violet King, Dreaming Out Loud. At the 2018 Food Tank Summit held February 28th in partnership with George Washington University, World Resources Institute, the National Farmers Union, the National FFA Organization, the National Young Farmers Coalition, Grist, Mother Jones, and Edible DC.
The post Young Farmer Spotlight: Violet King, Dreaming Out Loud (2018 Food Tank Washington, D.C. Summit). appeared first on Food Tank.
You should still do it, but be aware of the problems and adjust accordingly