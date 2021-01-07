January 7, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
‘You opened the f--king door for them’: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough goes off on Capitol police, calls for Trump’s arrest
Rob Kim
In a fiery segment on his MSNBC news show, Joe Scarborough called for President Trump’s arrest and blasted the U.S. Capitol Police’s seemingly passive response to the violent mob that stormed the nation’s capital Wednesday. The “Morning Joe” host even dropped an F-bomb while denouncing the behavior some officers displayed when hundreds of mostly white extremists were vandalizing what was thought to be a highly secured building.