You may never need to step foot in a grocery store again

Winter is approaching and days are getting shorter. You're struggling to find enough time in the day to run errands and finish household tasks.

Ease some of that stress of meal planning and food shopping: Take advantage of your Prime Membership and use Amazon's grocery delivery service to help yourself out. With everything arriving right to your doorstep, you won't have to grapple with the dearth of daylight hours.

Stay home as you browse the virtual aisles of Amazon's Prime Pantry and Whole Foods Market. Skip the post-work grocery stopover and spend more time at home by filling up your cart with fresh foods and pantry staples online.

(Plus, if you have Amazon's new Echo Show -- which offers special Food Network features -- you can easily add items to your shopping list, follow along with recipe videos, and set cooking timers.)

Prime Pantry: Keep the essentials stocked

Prime Pantry allows you to shop from anywhere and offers Prime members free delivery on qualifying orders. Everything is delivered to you within a few business days. Buy toilet paper and household cleaning supplies in bulk to save money and time down the road. You're not doing any of the heavy lifting, after all, so why not stock up?

Coffee: Grab an extra-large canister of Folgers Classic Roast Coffee or a big bag AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee for a constant supply of caffeine on sleepy winter mornings.

Quick meals: For when you're feeling under the weather or too overwhelmed to cook, stock your cupboard with tried and true no-fuss meal options like a big box of Annie's Macaroni and Cheese made with organic and GMO-free ingredients. And nothing warms the body and soul like a broth-based bowl of Campbell's classic chicken noodle soup.

Snacks: Bears hibernate for the winter, but humans need snacks to power our wintertime adventures. Hearty Nature Valley Granola bars are great whether you're eating them at home, at the office, or on the go. Plus, they're popular with kids, so they're a reliable go-to for the whole fam.

Cleaning supplies: Always have absorbent paper towels on hand for unexpected messes by buying them in quantities of six or more. Quickly disinfect kitchen surfaces with convenient, germ-busting Clorox Wipes. Purchase Lysol Power & Fresh Toilet Bowl Cleaner to help you scrub down your bathroom before guests arrive.

As you prepare for the holidays, sit down with your favorite cookbook and pop the needed ingredients into your virtual Prime Pantry cart. You won't have to head out at the last minute or navigate holiday traffic to buy a forgotten item since you can easily double-check your cart while cross-referencing recipes before finalizing your purchase.

Bake a pie: Grab vegetable shortening and canned fruit and whip up a heavenly oven-baked creation for your next family gathering.

Make cookies: Mix cocoa powder and chocolate chips into your batter to create rich, delectable treats perfect for sharing with neighbors, coworkers, and kids.

Quick desserts: Not much of a baker? Not to worry! There are plenty of instant dessert solutions to choose from, including brownie mix and cake-in-a-box.

Get fresh food delivered without leaving the house

Shop for fruits, vegetables, and more using Amazon's Whole Foods Market delivery (where applicable). Schedule your delivery within a 2-hour window and have your order brought to your door. Keep shopping, and you'll discover how easy it is to re-order frequently purchased items.

Breakfast: Sleep in on weekend mornings -- grab the eggs and bacon for Sunday brunch on Amazon's Whole Food delivery service, and don't forget to fill your fridge up with orange juice for mimosas.

Lunch: Add turkey deli slices, sliced bread, and crisp lettuce to your cart for a week of easy lunches for you or your kids. Not only will this cut down on time and stress for meal prep, but it will also save you money by cutting down significantly on the cost of lunch takeout on busy workdays.

Dinner: You don't have to sacrifice time in order to serve healthy weeknight dinners. You can cook frozen Atlantic salmon filets for dinner with a side of garlic green beans and a herb-infused butter pan sauce -- all of which are delivered to your doorstep and require minimal preparation time.

In moments when your hands are full, but you've just remembered you're missing a key ingredient for your weekend feast, give a shout out to your Echo device and ask Alexa to add needed items to your cart or grocery list. On a Sunday evening, while you're carefully putting together a meal plan, ask Alexa to give you the rundown of Whole Foods deals for the week.

Steph Colheo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.