You Can Now Apply Your Liquid Eyeliner With This Tiny Pizza Cutter

Over the summer, MAC Cosmetics released a “Rollerwheel Liquid Liner” for $21 that more or less resembled a miniature pizza cutter. Now, Revlon is releasing a similar product to drugstores at a lower price. “Colorstay Exactify Liquid Liner” comes in four shades — intense black, sparkling black, mulberry, and mermaid blue — and the product description promises “fool-proof, thin, precise lines that wear up to 24 hours.”

Refinery29’s beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan tested Revlon’s new “pizza cutter” eyeliner on one eyelid in comparison to MAC’s version on the other. A video posted to the website shows Chan creating her first flawless winged cat-eye in no time, though it requires multiple careful and short strokes. “It’s very pigmented,” she says in mid-application. “Definitely takes some getting used to if you’re a big liquid liner fan, but I think I got pretty much the same effect as if I had used a felt tip of a brush tip.”

Revlon’s product turned out very shiny and pigmented, while Chan’s other eye, finished with MAC’s product, dried completely matte. To determine whether or not these brands could survive the wear and tear of an entire workday, Chan did not apply primer to her skin. Over the span of hours and into the night, Revlon’s product seemed to stay intact, while MAC’s liner began to wear off toward the cornea.

Revlon’s Exactify Liquid Liner is available for $11.99 in drugstores and on the company’s website. Is pizza-cutter eyeliner a gateway product to ordering real-life pie from America’s 35 favorite pizza chains? We wouldn’t be mad if it were.