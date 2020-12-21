Yeti review

When it comes to brand loyalty, Yeti’s customers are among some of the most enthusiastic. Yeti isn’t just a household name to outdoor enthusiasts. The brand is touted as the yardstick by which other outdoor accessories like coolers, drinkware, and gear are measured.

According to Yeti, there isn’t much their coolers or drinkware can’t handle, whether it’s prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures, heavy handling, or even bear attacks.

We wanted to find out if Yeti lives up to its claim as the ultimate rough-and-tumble brand for outdoor products. We tested four Yeti products — two coolers and two drinkware pieces — to see whether they live up to their rugged reputation and performed as advertised.

We tested them over multiple years among outdoor enthusiasts and sports fans in a variety of climates, conditions, and situations. Here’s what we found.

Overview of Yeti coolers and drinkware

We tested the Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler and Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler. Yeti characterizes these coolers as unyielding in their toughness, no matter the weather. Yeti claims all their coolers are both leak-proof and waterproof. They also say that their hard coolers, like the Tundra 45, are built to withstand heavy snowstorms and the beating sun, while their soft coolers, like the Hopper Flip 18, are easy to carry and take anywhere.

As far as drinkware, we tested the Yeti Rambler 20oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid and Yeti Rambler 10oz Stackable Mug with Standard Lid. Described by Yeti as “tough as hell,” the drinkware supposedly keeps drinks as hot or as cold as possible, making them ideal for prolonged outdoor excursions.

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler review

About the Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

The Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler retails for $299.99. With an exterior measurement of 16 1/8 inches by 15 3/8 inches by 25 3/4 inches, it’s one of Yeti’s smaller hard-side coolers. The Tundra 45 also features three inches of Yeti’s best insulation technology for temperature retention, and it’s equipped with tie-down slots for easy mounting to vehicles and boats.

Our experience using the Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

Among other things, we used the Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler for a long, hot weekend trip in Atlanta.

We found that the Tundra 45 can keep water and sports drinks cold throughout a three-day weekend on a single filling of ice. While the ice typically melted by the second day, the melted water remained nearly ice-cold, which in turn kept beverages refreshingly cool for the remainder of the trip. The Tundra 45 ability to keep its contents cold for extended periods of time seriously impressed us. Our previous Igloo cooler could only keep drinks cold for 24 hours or less.

The Tundra 45 weighs 23 pounds empty, so when filled, it’s rather difficult to move or lift without assistance. For that reason, we felt the design would benefit from wheels to make it more portable.

Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler review

About the Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler

The Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler sells for $299.99. It measures 10 3/4 inches by 13 inches by 16 1/4 inches. It weighs a little over five pounds and has a detachable cushioned shoulder strap. Yeti claims the Hopper 18 has superior insulation capabilities with its closed-cell rubber foam design.

Our experience using the Hopper Flip18 Soft Cooler

We used the Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler as a go-to everyday carrier to transfer cold items, like milk, eggs, and frozen vegetables from place to place. We also used the cooler for mountain biking, boating, and other outdoor day trips.

When well-packed with gel ice packs, we found the Hopper 18 kept contents cold for up to two days. We liked the soft-sided design of the cooler, which made it easy to both fit into tight spaces and flip the lid to load and retrieve items quickly.

We experienced moderate difficulty when it came to maneuvering the zipper, so we coated it in Vaseline to help it zip more smoothly. Some Hopper Flip 18 owners say that their coolers sweat occasionally, though we didn’t have this issue.

Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler with Magslider Lid

About the Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler

The Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler with Magslider Lid costs $29.99. Yeti claims that its double-walled vacuum insulation keeps hot and cold drinks at optimal temperatures longer than other premium tumblers. The brand says that the tumbler has a highly durable, puncture- and rust-resistant design. It is one of Yeti’s top-selling products for its convenient size and drink-friendly lid.

Our experience with the Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler

We used the Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler with Magslider Lid as our everyday ice water tumbler around the home and office, as well as in our vehicles. We also used it for hot beverages, including coffee.

We were impressed with the Rambler Tumbler’s temperature retention, especially since it keeps iced drinks cold all day, even in extreme temperatures. In fact, after leaving it inside a car for eight hours on a scorching day, we were surprised to find that our water was still cold and there were even a few ice cubes floating around.

The Rambler Tumbler was effective at keeping coffee hot for approximately two to three hours, which wasn’t a surprise considering coffee loses heat more quickly with each sip.

As far as overall durability, after five years of use, the Rambler Tumbler has held up well to regular handling and quite a few drops. We also give it high marks for convenience. It’s dishwasher safe, plus the 20-ounce design fits easily into most cup holders.

However, we should mention that, while durable, the Magslider lid isn’t completely leakproof.

Yeti Rambler 10-ounce Stackable Mug with Standard Lid review

About the Rambler 10-ounce Stackable Mug

The Yeti Rambler 10-ounce Stackable Mug with Standard Lid retails for $24.99. It features double-walled vacuum insulation and a sweatproof shell. The Rambler Mug has a standard lid to maintain optimal beverage temperatures and minimize spills.

Our experience with the Rambler 10-ounce Stackable Mug

We used the Yeti Rambler 10-ounce Stackable Mug with Standard Lid as an everyday coffee mug and to hold chilled beverages, including mixed drinks.

While we initially found the Rambler Mug to be small, it’s actually the ideal size for a cup of coffee. It’s able to keep coffee hot much longer than other mugs that we’ve tried. We also found that it was easier to hold than the Yeti Rambler 24-ounce Mug.

As far as cold beverages go, it kept ice water at a chilled temperature for an entire day. Mixed drinks with room temperature liquor typically stay cold for a few hours — though ice often melted and clumped together.

This Yeti mug doesn’t fit in most drink holders, so it’s not ideal for holding your coffee for the morning commute.

Other Yeti products we like

We tried other Yeti products to see how they stack up, and we continue to be impressed. Here are a few other recommendations:

The Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler is a tote-style cooler whose flexible design is incredibly accommodating. It’s ideal for everyday transport of cold goods during grocery runs, or as a go-to road trip cooler. It’s priced at $299.99.

The Yeti Rambler 30-ounce Tumbler with Magslider Lid, priced at $34.99, is our top choice for high-capacity drinkware, and it earns praise for its cupholder-friendly design. For that reason, we recommend it to all drivers, including logistics and rideshare professionals.

The Yeti Rambler 12-ounce Closer Can Insulator has a sleek, beer can-inspired design that keeps brews cold for hours. Given its “straight-from-cooler-cold” design, we think it’s ideal for tailgating, camping, and backyard and RV living. It costs $24.99.

Bottom line about Yeti

Overall, we were impressed by Yeti’s family of products. They’re designed and built by serious outdoor enthusiasts — and it shows. Not only are they made to last, Yeti’s coolers and drinkware excel at temperature retention and outperform other popular brands we’ve tried.

Yeti makes premium products, and we feel most of them are well worth their cost. They’re an ideal investment for active individuals, outdoor enthusiasts, and sports fans who want to enjoy drinks and food at near-perfect temperatures, day or night, either in the comfort of their home or somewhere in the great outdoors.

